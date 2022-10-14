DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong prez poll

DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong poll

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 14 2022, 05:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 05:47 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Some "big" leaders and office bearers disturbed the level-playing field for the Congress presidential election by welcoming his rival Mallikarjun Kharge on the campaign trail while not doing it for him, senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday as he campaigned in the national capital.

Shashi Tharoor
Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress
