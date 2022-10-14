DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong prez poll

Some "big" leaders and office bearers disturbed the level-playing field for the Congress presidential election by welcoming his rival Mallikarjun Kharge on the campaign trail while not doing it for him, senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday as he campaigned in the national capital.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong poll
Speak Out: October 14, 2022
Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done
Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams
Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala
Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots
Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case