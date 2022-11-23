New appointments in DMK, Stalin's son retains position

DMK makes new appointments, retains CM Stalin's son Udhayanidhi as Youth Wing Secy

Helen Davidson replaced Kanimozhi as the DMK's Women's Wing Secretary

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Nov 23 2022, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 16:14 ist
DMK leader and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. Photo Credit: PTI Photo

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday announced a series of appointments, including retaining party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi as its Youth Wing Secretary and replaced Kanimozhi with Helen Davidson in the women's wing.

Kanimozhi was last month named as the party's deputy general secretary. Davidson replaces the Lok Sabha MP as the DMK's Women's Wing Secretary, according to an announcement from the party's general secretary and state Minister Duraimurugan.

Also Read | Social media commentator arrested for 'demeaning tweet' against CM Stalin

Udhayanidhi is Legislator from the city's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly segment. Duraimurugan announced the appointment of nine deputy secretaries to the youth wing.

The party also announced appointing members to different posts in the women's wing. 

DMK
MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu
India News
Indian Politics
Udhayanidhi Stalin
Kanimozhi

