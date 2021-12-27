Don't want PM to apologise, tarnish his image abroad: Tikait

Don't want PM to apologise: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Tikait also said that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha is not contesting any election and that he was not going to join politics

  Dec 27 2021
Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. Credit: PTI Photo

Farm Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that farmers do not want an apology from the Prime Minister and tarnish his image abroad.

Tikait's statement comes days after the Centre repealed the controversial farm laws against which farm unions took to streets and protested for over a year.

'We do not want the cuntry's prime minister to apologise. We don't want his image abroad to be ruined. We have ploughed our field honestly but the 'pen' in Delhi has been dishonest about giving us the price for it,' he tweeted in Hindi.

Tikait also said that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha is not contesting any election and that he was not going to join politics.

The comment was made in context of farmers’ organisations creating a political front to contest Punjab elections due in February.
 

