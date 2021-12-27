Don't want PM to apologise, tarnish his image abroad: Tikait

Farm Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that farmers do not want an apology from the Prime Minister and tarnish his image abroad.

Tikait's statement comes days after the Centre repealed the controversial farm laws against which farm unions took to streets and protested for over a year.

'We do not want the cuntry's prime minister to apologise. We don't want his image abroad to be ruined. We have ploughed our field honestly but the 'pen' in Delhi has been dishonest about giving us the price for it,' he tweeted in Hindi.

हम नहीं चाहते देश का प्रधानमंत्री माफी मांगे। हम उनकी प्रतिष्ठा विदेश में खराब नहीं करना चाहते। कोई फ़ैसला होगा तो बगैर किसानों की मर्ज़ी के भारत में फ़ैसला नहीं होगा। हमने ईमानदारी से खेत में हल चलाया लेकिन दिल्ली की कलम ने भाव देने में बेईमानी की ।#FarmersProtest — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) December 26, 2021

Tikait also said that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha is not contesting any election and that he was not going to join politics.

The comment was made in context of farmers’ organisations creating a political front to contest Punjab elections due in February.



Check out the latest DH videos here: