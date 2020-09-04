Dr Kafeel Khan reaches Jaipur as Priyanka Gandhi assures safety: Report

Kafeel Khan in Jaipur as Priyanka Gandhi assures safety

Dr Kafeel Khan stated that he feared the Yogi government would slap another charge on him 

  • Sep 04 2020, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 13:56 ist
Dr Kafeel Khan (C) following his release from Mathura jail. Credits: PTI

Dr Kafeel Khan, who was released from a Mathura jail a few days ago on the orders of the Allahabad High Court, landed in Jaipur on Thursday. He said that Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had assured him of his safety in Rajasthan, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

“We were assured of a safe stay in Jaipur by Priyanka ji, who spoke to my mother and wife and said that the Uttar Pradesh government may slap other charges against me. We feel safe here in Rajasthan,” the doctor said while speaking to the press. 

Dr Khan was arrested on January 29 after charges were pressed against him for a speech against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that he gave in Aligarh Muslim University. 

The doctor hoped his suspension would be revoked so that he could go back to work and offer his services as a medical health professional during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

“I shall write to UP CM urging him to revoke my suspension and give my service back so that I can work as a corona warrior. I want to volunteer in the vaccine research programme,” he said. 

Dr Khan claimed that his release was delayed even after the court order, since authorities were waiting for approval from the District Magistrate, who was waiting to hear from Lucknow. 

“They released me around midnight because they were looking for an opportunity to slap another charge against me,” he said. 

The pediatrician said his elderly mother had to go from the Aligarh lower court to the Allahabad High Court to Supreme Court in order to get him released and that his family has been “crippled financially.” 

 

