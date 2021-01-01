Farm laws provide autonomy to farmers: Academicians

More than 800 academicians from across the country have issued a statement supporting the three farm laws saying the reforms would free farm trade from all illicit market restrictions.

“We strongly believe in the government's assurance to the farmers to protect the farmers' livelihoods, and it will not take the food from their plate,” the academics, including professors from universities across the country, said in the statement.

They noted that the three laws provide full autonomy to the farmers to sell their produce.

“The Union Government has repeatedly assured the farmers that these three bills on Farm trade wouldn't do away with Minimum Support Price (MSP), but rather free the farm trade from all illicit market restrictions, open the market beyond 'mandis' and further assists the small and marginal farmers to sell their produce at market/competitive prices,” the statement said.

Among the signatories include Rakesh Bhatnagar, Vice-Chancellor Banaras Hindu University, Prof Saket Kushwaha, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, Vinod Kumar Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Tezpur University, H C S Rathore, Vice-Chancellor, Central University Bihar.

“Thus, we stand in solidarity with both the government and the farmers and salute their intense efforts. After all, it is not a matter of fact to bifurcate the farmers from the nation,” the statement said.