Convict in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case dies of Covid-19

Former MLA, convict in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, dies of Covid-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 05 2020, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 17:12 ist
Representative image (iStock)

A former MLA serving jail sentence in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case died due to Covid-19 at a hospital in New Delhi, the second inmate of Mandoli prison to have succumbed to the infection, officials said on Sunday.

Mahender Yadav (70) was a former MLA from Palam constituency. He was lodged in Jail no. 14 of Mandoli prison, where he was undergoing a sentence of 10 years, and had been hospitalised on June 26, they said.

Another convict Kanwar Singh, who died last month and had tested positive for coronavirus, was also lodged in Jail no. 14.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said that Yadav complained of uneasiness and some heart related problems on June 26. He was taken to DDU hospital, from where he was referred to LNJP hospital the same day and admitted there.

Later, on his family's request, he was allowed to be shifted under police guard to a private hospital in Dwarka on June 30.

"We received information that Mahender Yadav expired in Akash hospital on July 4 evening," he added. Yadav was lodged in jail since December 2018, according to officials.

Kanwar Singh died on June 15 in his sleep. A Covid-19 test had turned out to be positive, officials said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
1984 anti-Sikh riots
Delhi

What's Brewing

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

 