Himanta writes to Shinde, seeks statement of regret from Maha MLA for 'stray dog' comment

Taking exception to Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu's purported proposal that stray dogs be sent to Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday wrote to his counterpart in the western state, seeking that the statement be withdrawn.

In the letter, which he tweeted, Sarma said he and the people of Assam were "dismayed" by the comment.

"Along with the people of Assam, I am extremely dismayed and agitated by the comments of the MLA, which has exposed his prejudices and ignorance about the culture of our state. I am sure that you will fully empathise with the sentiments of the people of Assam in this matter," Sarma wrote.

CM Dr @himantabiswa has written to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri @mieknathshinde expressing anguish over certain comments made by an MLA in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha recently. pic.twitter.com/kBBUjTMhUt — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) March 22, 2023

The CM requested Shinde to advise Kadu to "withdraw the comments and ask him to make a press statement expressing regret".

Kadu had reportedly proposed in the Maharashtra Assembly that stray dogs be sent to Assam to control their rising population, as they are consumed by locals in the northeastern state.

The issue had led to noisy scenes on the first day of the ongoing assembly session in Assam on March 10, with opposition MLAs disrupting the governor's speech and staging a walkout.

Opposition AIUDF had demanded that Kadu be called to the house and made to apologise, while the Congress questioned the government's "inaction" in the matter.

Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi said that the matter should have found a mention in the governor's speech.