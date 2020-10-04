How dare a male cop put hands on Priyanka Gandhi's clothes: Female BJP leader

BJP Maharashtra vice-president Chitra Kishor has severely criticised the way Uttar Pradesh Police 'manhandled' Priyanka Gandhi while she was protesting over Hathras alleged gang rape.

While Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was protesting over the Hathras alleged gang rape, she was allegedly manhandled by the UP Police.

Tweeting from her official account, she said, "How did the male police have the courage to put their hands on the clothes of a female leader! If women are coming forward in support, every police officer should remember not to cross the line."

She also urged UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against the police. She wrote, "Chief Minister who believes in Indian culture @myogiadityanath Please take strict action on such policemen @dgpup."

