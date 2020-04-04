J P Nadda asks to popularise use of mask through mass campaign

BJP president J P Nadda asked party leaders on Saturday to make the use of masks a "mass campaign" and promote cleanliness, saying there is a need to spread awareness about every aspect of prevention of coronavirus infection.

Speaking to party leaders from various states, Nadda urged them to encourage people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to turn off lights on Sunday and light up candles and lamps or switch on their mobile flashlights for nine minutes at 9 pm to show our resolve and solidarity against the pandemic.

Nadda also hailed the Modi government's decision to release Rs 17,287 crore to the states and the Home Ministry's move to grant Rs 11,092 crore from the State Disaster Hazard Management Fund (SDRMF), according to a statement.

There is no need for panic in the fight against coronavirus as 1.52 lakh beds, 4,307 hospitals, 33,000 ICU beds and 16,000 ventilators are available for use and about 10,000 personal protection kits are being prepared every day, he said in the statement.

"Adequate and fast testing is also being done, so there is no need to panic," he said.

The BJP president also appealed for donations to the 'PM Cares Fund'.