Kapil Sibal wasn't on list of campaigners in Bihar: Report

After Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacked senior colleague Kapil Sibal for his remarks on the party’s abysmal performance in the Bihar elections, sources close to Sibal told NDTV that Sibal was surprised on being attacked for not campaigning in the Bihar election.

This came a day after Chowdhury slammed a party colleague and said that Sibal was not seen campaigning for the Congress during the Bihar polls. "Speaking without doing anything doesn't mean introspection,” he had said.

However, sources close to Kapil Sibal told the news outlet that Chowdhury and other leaders were not aware that most of the G-23 leaders were not on the list of the party campaigners for Bihar and none of them could even go to campaign unless the party officially requested them.

G-23 was a reference to the 23 senior Congress leaders who had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi in August, giving suggestions on ways to revive the grand old party.

There have been demands from a section of the Congress for a review of its Bihar poll performance. Apart from Sibal, Tariq Anwar, an AICC general secretary, had also called for introspection and said the RJD-led Grand Alliance failed to form the government in the state due to the poor performance of the grand old party in the elections.