Kerala CPM leader clarifies of Muslim extremist orgs

A CPM leader in Kerala, who triggered a row by stating that Muslim extremist oragnisations were supporting Maoists, has clarified that he was referring to the Popular Front of India and the National Development Front.

CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan, who made the controversial statement, came out with the clarification on Wednesday after his view that Muslim extremist organisations based in Kerala were supporting Maoists invited resentment even from CPM leaders.

Mr. Mohanan said that it was a known fact that the PFI and NDF were involved in extremist activities. There were many social and political outfits representing the Muslim community that strongly oppose the extremist activities of PFI and NDF. The term Islamic extremism need not be misinterpreted as a statement referring to all organisations representing the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, PFI state president Nazarudeen Elamaram commented that CPM's pro-Hindutva agenda was very well evident from Mohanan's statement.