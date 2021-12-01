Lok Sabha likely to discuss new 'Omicron' variant today

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday is likely to discuss the new Omicron variant of Covid along with other legislative Business. The government will also try to table 'The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020', which it failed to do in the first two days of the current session.

According to sources, the discussion on the new Omicron variant will be held under Rule 193. Under this rule, members can seek details about the new Covid variant. "Short duration discussion is likely to be held in the Lok Sabha on the new Omicron variant. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will tell the House about the new variant," sources said.

On Tuesday, Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha that no case of Omicron variant had been reported in the country as of now. He also briefed the Upper House about the country's preparedness.

Mandaviya will also introduce 'The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020'. The Bill is for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. For the first two days of the current session, Mandaviya failed to introduce the Bills due to continuous uproar in the House.

The opposition is likely to continue to raise its voices on price rise, unemployment and extended jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in some States. The opposition parties are also demanding a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP).

Several reports will be also tabled in the Lok Sabha. Shashi Tharoor and Rajyavardhan Rathore are to present the Reports of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology.

A motion to move to extend the time up to the last week of the Winter Session of Parliament for presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.