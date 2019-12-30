Maha Guv pulls up 2 MLAs for deviating from oath text

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday reprimanded two ministers on the dais during the swearing-in ceremony for deviating from the written text of the oath of office and speaking some lines extempore.

When Congress MLA K C Padvi was taking oath as Cabinet minister in the state government during the expansion of ministry, he added a few lines of gratitude to his voters after reading out the written oath text.

Koshyari, in a stern tone, immediately, asked Padvi to stop and told him to "read out the written text only".

"This will not do. Take the oath again," the governor directed the seven-term legislator, who represents Akkalkuva in north Maharashtra.

While leaving the dais, Padvi apologised to the governor, who gave him a smile of acknowledgement.

Before this, Koshyari intervened when Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad invoked Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar's name while taking the oath of office and secrecy.

The governor stopped Gaikwad mid-way and asked her to stick to the written content while taking oath.

Gaikwad is a four-term MLA from Dharavi in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expanded his council of ministers by inducting 26 Cabinet and 10 ministers of state.