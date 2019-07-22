Malik regrets 'terrorists should kill corrupt' remarks

A day after his “terrorists should kill corrupt politicians” remark drew backlash, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday expressed regret over his statement, saying it was made in a “fit of anger and frustration.”

“It was in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption here. Wherever I dig, I find their corruption. I should not have made such comments as I am the constitutional head but what I said is my feeling on the issue,” he told reporters here.

However, he said, once he relinquishes his post, he will say the same thing. “I regret my comments since it involves violence. (But) once I am not the governor, I will still say the same thing. I am ready to face the consequences for it.”

On Sunday, while addressing an official function in Kargil area of Ladakh region Malik stoked a controversy when he asked militants to kill corrupt politicians instead of innocence civilians.

“These youth who have picked up guns are killing their own people, they are killing PSOs (personal security officer) and SPOs (special police officers). Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any of them?” he asked.

The statement drew flak with regional National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah first to respond.

“This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts (sic),” he tweeted.

On Monday Abdullah in another tweet said, “Save this tweet – after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in J&K has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J&K Satyapal Malik (sic).”

Reacting to Abdullah’s criticism, Malik said the former chief minister is behaving like a political juvenile who tweets on everything. “Ask the people about my reputation and his reputation as well. I am here because of my reputation in Delhi and you are, where you are right now, because of your reputation,” he said.

Malik said he neither had the name of his father or grandfather to fall back upon nor the wealth. “I have come here from a one-and-half room house and I guarantee you that I will leave after exposing their corruption,” the governor added.