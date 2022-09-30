Kharge enters Cong prez race, Digvijaya may back out

Mallikarjun Kharge to file nomination for Congress presidential election today; Digvijaya Singh may back out

  • Sep 30 2022, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 09:30 ist
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge will file his nomination for the Congress presidential elections after 12 noon. 

Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh met Mallikarjun Kharge, sparking speculation that Digvijaya may not file his nomination, leading to a Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor contest for Congress president post.

A final word, however, is awaited. 

More to follow...

