Mallikarjun Kharge to file nomination for Congress presidential election today; Digvijaya Singh may back out

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge will file his nomination for the Congress presidential elections after 12 noon.

Digvijay Singh meets Mallikarjun Kharge. Indications emerge that Digvijaya may not file nominations, leading to a Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor contest for Congress president post. Final word awaited @DeccanHerald — Shemin (@shemin_joy) September 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh met Mallikarjun Kharge, sparking speculation that Digvijaya may not file his nomination, leading to a Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor contest for Congress president post.

A final word, however, is awaited.

More to follow...