MNM to support DMK-Congress candidate in Erode bypolls

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2023, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 13:01 ist
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan. Credit: PTI Photo

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that his party will support DMK-Congress alliance's candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode East bypolls. 

More to follow...

Makkal Needhi Maiam
Kamal Haasan
Tamil Nadu
India News
Indian Politics
DMK
Congress

