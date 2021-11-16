Narayanasamy says recent conclave of CMs in Tirupati was of no use to Puducherry

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Tuesday dubbed the south zonal conference of Chief Ministers held in Tirupati under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah as of no use to Puducherry.

In his virtual press conference, Narayanasamy said, "Amit Shah has not responded to any of the requests of the Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy made at the conclave."

He said the Union Minister has not made any firm announcement in response to the points the Chief Minister raised at the conclave.

The fiscal position of the Puducherry administration is poor and the demand for augmented grants to implement the centrally sponsored schemes has not been responded to by the Home Minister, the former Chief Minister said.

"The Centre is mobilising revenue from Puducherry on several counts and the quantum of revenue raised here should entitle Puducherry to get Rs 3,200 crore. But only Rs 1,720 crore was provided as budgetary support. This proved that the Centre is paying poor attention to the development of Puducherry," he said.

He said there was no response also to the plea for Statehood either. Narayanasamy said the Union Territory had not been included as a member of the Central Finance Commission.

"Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised the people of Puducherry during his election campaign in March this year that if voted to power the NDA government would ensure Puducherry emerged as the BEST Union Territory. The BEST is for business, education, spirituality, tourism. Narayanasamy wanted to know whether these developments have taken place ever since AINRC-BJP came to power here.

He criticised Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam for submitting a separate memorandum to Amit Shah although a joint plea could have been made by Rangasamy and Namassivayam to the Union Home Minister.

Lack of coordination and united approach is evident from this, Naryanasamy said.

