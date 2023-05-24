NCP to skip inauguration of new Parliament building

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Wednesday decided to skip the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi stating that not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate it was against democratic traditions.

“BJP is trying to undermine the office of the President of India by not inviting the President to inaugurate the New Parliament house. The BJP is clearly trying to project Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image ahead of the 2024 general elections. This is an insult to the democratic traditions of the country,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

“All the MPs of the NCP have voiced their displeasure towards this and have decided to boycott the inaugural function,” he said.

“The President is the custodian of the fundamental rights of the citizens and also the supreme commander of the Indian armed forces and hence many in the opposition feel that the President should rightfully inaugurate the new Parliament house,” Tapase added.