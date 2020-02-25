No NRC in Bihar, 2010 format NPR to be implemented: Resolution passed in State Assembly

The Bihar Assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution that there will be no NRC (National Register of Citizens) in the state. It also passed a resolution that the state government will implement NPR (National Population Register) but the only which came into being in 2010, not the one in the present format.

To dispel apprehensions among many, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier maintained that he won’t allow NRC in Bihar. “But NPR is a routine exercise carried out every ten years. However, the NPR form introduced in 2010 should be used, not the present one which has created more apprehensions and fear,” said Nitish here on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

While participating in the debate on CAA/NRC/NPR, Nitish Kumar said, “The CAA was passed by the Parliament and is now a law. The contentious central legislation is, however, being heard by the Supreme Court. Let the apex court decide its constitutional validity.” Nitish, however, cautioned that if the NPR, in the present format, was used (and datas collected), then it could be misused if some day NRC gets underway.

This led the Opposition, led by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, demand that the State Government come clean on the issue and pass a resolution on NRC.

Earlier, Nitish said that the new NPR form was creating more confusion, apprehensions and fear. “There are many columns, like place and date of birth of parents, which are unnecessary. If you ask me, even I don’t know the date of birth of my mother. I have been told that these columns are optional. One can leave it blank. But leaving a column blank will give rise to more suspicion and apprehensions. So, I would appeal to the Centre to stick to the old NPR form (of 2010-11) instead of the new one,” said Nitish.

Another BJP ally and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan too had earlier raised red flag on the NPR and said “What is the rationale behind asking place and date of birth of father-mother? I don’t remember when and where my mother was born. These columns should be immediately withdrawn from NPR as it was creating confusion and apprehensions.”