Oppn steps up pressure for justice in Unnao rape case

Opposition on Tuesday stepped up its campaign against the BJP in the Unnao rape case, demanding that the ruling party sack its Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the key accused in the crime.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for Sengar's ouster, even as party lawmakers stalled Parliament proceedings on the issue.

“Why do we give people like Kuldeep Sengar the strength and protection of political power and abandon their victims to battle for their lives alone,” asked Priyanka on Twitter.

She called on Modi to immediately sack Sengar, who was named in an FIR in a car crash over the weekend that has left the victim battling for her life.

“For God’s sake, Mr Prime Minister, divest this criminal and his brother of the political power your party is giving them. Its still not too late,” Priyanka, who is in-charge of party affairs in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Amid an outpouring of outrage, the Uttar Pradesh BJP unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh said Sengar has been suspended from the party long ago and there was no change in his status.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress members raised slogans and trooped to the Well, demanding justice for the rape victim, who was critically injured in a car crash. Trinamool, DMK and BSP members joined the Congress-led protests in the House.

The Opposition members remained in the Well raising slogans for nearly 40 minutes.

Earlier, Opposition members staged a demonstration outside Parliament demanding justice for the victim.

“The BJP government should answer how a lawmaker who is in jail is able to plan a murderous attack like this,” Trinamool member Mahua Moitra said.

Congress is also trying to mobilise an 'apolitical' campaign demanding justice for the rape victim, reminiscent of the Nirbhaya protests that had rocked the UPA government in 2012 and eventually led to its downfall.

On late Monday evening, scores of protesters had gathered at the India Gate here holding up banners with the words “tum akeli nahi ho (you are not alone)”.