PM Modi agrees his pic is good for meme

PM Modi tweets pictures of himself trying to see the eclipse, a user replies that a picture is becoming a meme

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 26 2019, 11:24am ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2019, 12:17pm ist
PM Modi tries to see the annular eclipse, tweets pictures of himself. (Twitter @narendramodi)

In a reply to Prime Minister Modi posting pictures of himself trying to see the solar eclipse, user @GappistanRadio said that one such picture is becoming a meme, to which the Prime Minister obliged and said, “Most welcome….enjoy :)”

 

PM Narendra Modi had earlier tweeted that he wasn’t able to see the solar eclipse due to cloud cover in Delhi but he caught glimpses of the spectacle on live streams from various parts of India. He said that he also enriched his knowledge about the phenomenon by interacting with experts.

The Prime Minister also posted his pictures trying to see the Sun. Fog blocked the view of the much-awaited annual solar eclipse in Delhi on Thursday morning. 

(With inputs from PTI

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
PM Modi
Solar eclipse
Comments (+)
 