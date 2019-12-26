PM Modi agrees his pic is good for meme

In a reply to Prime Minister Modi posting pictures of himself trying to see the solar eclipse, user @GappistanRadio said that one such picture is becoming a meme, to which the Prime Minister obliged and said, “Most welcome….enjoy :)”

PM Narendra Modi had earlier tweeted that he wasn’t able to see the solar eclipse due to cloud cover in Delhi but he caught glimpses of the spectacle on live streams from various parts of India. He said that he also enriched his knowledge about the phenomenon by interacting with experts.

The Prime Minister also posted his pictures trying to see the Sun. Fog blocked the view of the much-awaited annual solar eclipse in Delhi on Thursday morning.

Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. pic.twitter.com/EI1dcIWRIz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019

(With inputs from PTI)