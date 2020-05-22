Rahul Gandhi is a 'good actor', should move to Mumbai: UP BJP MLA

Controversial BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a “good actor” and should quit politics and move to Mumbai, home of the Bollywood film industry.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, he further asked people to maintain “distancing of votes” from the party just like they are following social distancing norms due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We have to save the nation from Congress. People of the country need to maintain distancing of votes from the Congress,” the BJP MLA from Bairiya told newspersons here.

Replying to a question on Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Singh referred to the temple-mosque disputes in Mathura and Varanasi and said “similar action” needs to be taken.