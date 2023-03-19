Rahul Gandhi overstepping all bounds of democracy, says J P Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party President J P Nadda on Sunday accused Rahul Gandhi of overstepping all bounds of democracy and said he should be sent packing “lock, stock and barrel” in a democratic manner in the next elections. Nadda was speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Youth Parliament via a video conference.

“On foreign soil, in England, Rahul Gandhi said that there is no democracy in India and the countries of America and Europe are unaware of these things. Rahul Gandhi not merely insulted the nation by his shameful remarks about the democratic values of India, but has also invited the foreign nations to intervene in our country. The youth and Parliament should take a stand on how efforts are being made to weaken the country,” Nadda said.

He also said that Modi changed the culture of India. He said that before 2014, the country was plagued by policy paralysis and that today the changes made by Modi are spoken of in every corner of the country.

“The BJP has won in the three states of Northeast with the help of allies – Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. This is because people there thought that in Delhi prime minister Narendra Modi thinks of them. In the last eight years, Modi has travelled there 50 times,” Nadda said.

He also said that the schemes of the Modi government have worked for the youth of the country. “Under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, about 1.35 crore youth were given skill development training. Over 100 unicorns are running the start-up economy. In 2014, there were only 471 startups, and today in 2023, there are over 93,000 start-ups,” Nadda said.