Rahul only political leader who questions BJP without fear: Congress

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stole the Opposition unity show during her five-day visit to the national capital, Congress on Saturday pitched for Rahul Gandhi's leadership qualities, launching a campaign on social media hailing him as the "voice of India" and "only one in the nation's politics", who questions BJP and Modi without any fear.

Amid this controlled but palpable tension on the leadership issue within the Opposition on whether the Congress or a strong regional leader should lead any such future coalition, socialist leader Sharad Yadav batted for the need for an overarching Opposition front having all – Congress, Left and regional parties.

Yadav's remarks come after his packed meeting schedule in the last one week during which he met CPI's D Raja, JDS' HD Devegowda, SP's Mulayam Singh Yadav and RJD's Lalu Prasad, besides other Opposition leaders.

"The need is the common front, not the third front or fourth front. The time has come for all, the socialists, the congress, the communist and the regional parties to join hands to save the future of the nation, future of Indian constitution & democracy," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Congress appeared in a campaign mode for brand building of Rahul Gandhi ahead of the party's internal elections this year in which a new chief would be chosen to replace Sonia Gandhi.

Tweeting with the hashtag #BJPFearsRahulGandhi, the party claimed how Gandhi has been in in the forefront of working out joint Opposition strategy on issues like Pegasus during Parliament's Monsoon session and taking out a tractor ride and cycle march to protest against the government on issues like the contentious farm laws and fuel price hike.

"There is only Rahul Gandhi in the nation's politics who questions the BJP without any fear. BJP fears Rahul Gandhi and his questions. BJP runs away from accountability and responsibility but we will not allow the BJP to escape. BJP fears every voice raised against it. Rahul Gandhi has emerged as the bold voice of the entire country," the Congress said.

The Assam Congress tweeted that Rahul is the only political leader in India who fearlessly takes on the fascists.

Unlike in the past, Gandhi has been making pronounced attempts to reach out to the Opposition. On August 3, Gandhi while hosting a meeting with leaders of 15 Opposition parties, had underlined the need to "come up with the principles of the foundations of our unity" and told them "the single motive to invite you is that we should unite."