Railways asks officers to travel in trains frequently 

The Railways has instructed its officers to travel frequently by trains during official tours and submit reports on the condition of coaches.

"Travelling by train is an opportunity to gain first-hand insight on the actual conditions with respect to our services. This alone can provide us 'moments of truth' with our passengers and customers and equip us with invaluable knowledge to continuously innovate and improve our services," Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said in his letter, dated June 13, to zonal railways.

"All General Managers, DRMs and unit heads shall personally ensure that the officers working under them, frequently travel by train services in course of their official tours, inspect conditions coaches. A part of the inspection note of the officers must invariably contain a report on the condition of such facilities and quality of services on trains including bio-toilets and catering," he said.

Yadav also asked zonal offices to take corrective action where ever there were complaints on the services.