Rajasthan political row a tussle between 'autopilot' & 'fighter pilot': Union minister Shekhawat

  • Jul 17 2020, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 01:23 ist
 Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Credit: PTI Photo

 Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday described the power tussle going on between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot as a fight between "autopilot" and a "fighter pilot".

Taking a swipe at Gehlot, the BJP leader said his every statement proves the "Gandhi family's proprietorship" over the Congress. 

"The political war between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot is a clash between an autopilot and fighter pilot,” Shekhawat said in a statement. 

On Tuesday, Shekhawat had taken a dig at Gehlot, saying the Rajasthan government was on autopilot as the chief minister was "busy chasing a pilot". 

On Wednesday, Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and president of the Congress' unit of the state. 

Attacking the Congress, Shekhawat said the party had killed internal democracy decades ago. He said the Congress levelled baseless allegations against others all the time.

