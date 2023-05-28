RJD compares Parliament with coffin; BJP cries 'treason'

The Rahstriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday sparked a massive controversy by comparing the new Parliament building with a coffin, just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the inauguration ceremony by installing the historic 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha.

In a tweet, the RJD juxtaposed an image of a coffin alongside a photo of the new Parliament building, asking, 'yeh kya hai?'.



Credit: Twitter/@RJDforIndia



In response, the BJP lashed out at the party, with Sushil Modi calling for a case of treason to be registered against those making such comparisons.

#WATCH | A case of treason should be registered against such people who have compared the new Parliament building with a coffin: BJP leader Sushil Modi on RJD's tweet comparing the new Parliament building with a coffin pic.twitter.com/K9FYLMELxX — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "People of the country will bury you in the same coffin in 2024 and will not give you the opportunity to enter the new temple of democracy. It is decided that the parliament building belongs to the country and the coffin to you."

Bhatia said the inauguration marked a historic moment and parties such as the RJD will keep crying hoarse.

The RJD, however, stuck to its stance, with leader Shakti Singh Yadav saying, "The coffin in our tweet is a representation of democracy being buried."

"The country will not accept this. Parliament is the temple of democracy and it is the place to have discussions," Yadav added.

#WATCH | The coffin in our tweet is a representation of democracy being buried. The country will not accept this. Parliament is the temple of democracy and it is the place to have discussions...: RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav on his party comparing the new Parliament with a… pic.twitter.com/bY4yVfFzzJ — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

