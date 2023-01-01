Samajwadi Party ramps up social media presence to take on BJP in Uttar Pradesh

Exuberating the confidence after the massive victory in the recently held Lok Sabha by-poll in Mainpuri, Samajwadi Party (SP) is planning to ramp up their social media presence to compete with its arch rival BJP in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the next year's general elections.

SP is also planning on bringing the focus on issues concerning the law and order, health, farmers and the youths to corner the BJP government in the state.

The Samajwadi Party has been posting clippings of the newspapers pertaining to the incidents of crimes in the state, shortage of fertilisers and the problems being faced by the farmers on its official Facebook page and other social media platforms. The party has also been posting the videos of the incidents which are already viral on the social networking sites.

It recently uploaded a video on its Facebook page which purportedly showed a bulldozer demolishing a house of a man in the native district of one of the ruling party legislators.

The video was accompanied by a newspaper clipping containing allegations by the person, whose house was allegedly demolished. according to the clippings the person further accused a BJP MLA for the demolition.

Similarly news reports regarding shortage of ambulances and doctors at the hospitals, scarcity of water and stray cattle menace in different parts of the state were posted on the Facebook page of the party.

Some of the clippings on the party's Facebook page said ''standing in line for hours to get urea.....no water in Bundelkhand....trader killed in broad daylight....no stretcher in hospitals, attendants carry patients on shoulders''.

''BJP uses the social media platforms in a big and systematic way to influence the people.....the saffron party always tries to paint a positive picture of the state government.....the people do not get to know the reality......we are telling the people what actually is happening in the state,'' said a senior SP leader while speaking DH.

The leader said that the clippings from the newspapers and videos would bring certainity to the allegations made by the party. ''We will soon take to the streets also on these issues,'' he added.

