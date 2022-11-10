Sanjay Raut's release a boost to crisis-ridden Uddhav-led Shiv Sena 

The release of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut from jail has given a much-needed boost to the crisis-ridden Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena which is trying to resurrect itself after the coup by rebel Eknath Shinde who is now the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Raut, 61, a close aide of the Thackeray-family, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in the 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land development case. He has come out of jail after 100 days with the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court terming his arrest “illegal”, “witch hunt” and “pick and choose strategy”.

Raut is one of the most vocal critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Shiv Sena workers took to the streets as he walked out of the Arthur Road prison to celebrate even as the journalist-politician paid homage to his mentor, late Balasaheb Thackeray, at his memorial at Shivaji Park and spoke to Uddhav, who was in 'Matoshree'.

Messages like “Tiger is back”, “Cannon set to fire again” flew across even as Raut made his intentions very clear.

“We are fighters and we will continue to fight,” Raut said as he entered his home in Bhandup shortly before midnight.

“They don’t know what a blunder they have made by arresting me. It will be the biggest mistake of their political career. They will come to know soon,” he said in a strong message to the BJP.

“I am happy that Sanjay Raut got bail. Every honest citizen welcomes this decision. But one thing to note is that in this country, in the state, are we heading towards dictatorship? Everyone needs to think about this,” Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said.

“Raut saheb’s return would give us strength,” said Shiv Sena deputy leader Sushma Andhare.

On Raut's release, Shiv Sena’s Marathi broadsheet came out with the headline “Satyamev Jayate….'Atak Nishkaran' and 'Bekayada' while the Hindi tabloid version titled it -- “Shiv Sena ka Bagh aaya”.

A veteran political analyst said that this is a major development that would boost Shiv Sena. “The Shiv Sena has seen rebellions earlier too which were led by Chhagan Bhujbal, Narayan Rane and Raj Thackeray, however, the way the rebellion by Eknath Shinde impacted Shiv Sena, was never seen before,” political observers said, adding that Raut’s is popular across the state and he has a national appeal.

“The language that he speaks appeals to people and more importantly Shiv Sainiks,” they said.