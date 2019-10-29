Smriti Irani on 2-day visit to Amethi from Oct 30

Union Minister Smriti Irani will be on a two-day visit to her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi from October 30 and take part in a series of programmes, a BJP leader said on Tuesday.

During her visit, the Union textiles minister will interact with party leaders and workers, BJP district unit chief Durgesh Tripathi said.

She will also take part in 'Gandhi Sankalp Sandesh Padyatra', he added.

The 'padyatra' (foot march) was launched by Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. The four-month-long 'padyatra' is aimed at spreading Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts among people.

Irani had also visited Amethi on October 20 and 22.