Speak Out: October 16, 2021

Amid a sudden spate of terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that they need to be countered.

“Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have restarted the spate of targeted killings of national-minded citizens, especially the Hindus, to destroy their morale and reestablish the reign of terror in the valley. Efforts for curbing and finishing off the terrorist activities need speeding up,” Bhagwat said addressing the annual Vijay Dashami rally at Nagpur on the occasion of Dussehra.

