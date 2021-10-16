Speak Out: October 16, 2021

Speak Out: October 16, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 16 2021, 08:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 08:02 ist

Amid a sudden spate of terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that they need to be countered.

“Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have restarted the spate of targeted killings of national-minded citizens, especially the Hindus, to destroy their morale and reestablish the reign of terror in the valley. Efforts for curbing and finishing off the terrorist activities need speeding up,” Bhagwat said addressing the annual Vijay Dashami rally at Nagpur on the occasion of Dussehra. 

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mohan Bhagwat
Speak Out
BJP
RSS
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

Was this our last Covid surge?

Was this our last Covid surge?

 