Sports Minister joins athletes at JLN for jog

Press Trust of India, New Delhi,,
  • Jun 14 2019, 17:22pm ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2019, 17:38pm ist
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju (Photo PTI)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Friday joined the athletes training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for a morning jog and breakfast to get a "first-hand' experience of the facilities at the venue.

The sports minister spent time talking to athletes and coaches from various disciplines and asked for suggestions to improve the overall sporting culture in the country said a press release from the Sports Ministry.

"In the informal interaction that followed, coaches and athletes put forward their ideas and spoke of ways to improve the already existing infrastructure," it added.

The minister also tried his hand at javelin throwing.

He went on to have breakfast at the JLN hostel along with the athletes and interacted with gymnasts.

Veteran archer Limba Ram and Olympian hockey player M P Ganesh were also present at breakfast and shared their experiences with the minister. 

