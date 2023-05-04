Stalin hits out at PM over alleged manhandling of protesting wrestlers in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged manhandling of protesting wrestlers in Delhi, saying contrary to the PM's "false promises" on empowering women, the BJP was "shielding" accused persons.

On Wednesday night, a scuffle had allegedly broken out between some police personnel and the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters.

Also Read | BJP makes statements against Muslims only for political gains: M K Stalin

The wrestlers alleged they were manhandled by the police.

We are shocked to witness the gross injustice being meted out to our champion wrestlers, who have brought glory to our nation. This is just not done. Our Hon'ble Prime Minister keeps giving sermons on empowering women. Contrary to these false promises, torturing the victims and… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 4, 2023

Expressing shock over the "gross injustice being meted out to our champion wrestlers, who have brought glory to our nation," Stalin said in a tweet, "This is just not done."

"Our Hon'ble Prime Minister keeps giving sermons on empowering women. Contrary to these false promises, torturing the victims and shielding the accused has become the hallmark of BJP as we have witnessed in the cases of Kathua, Unnao, Hathras, Bilkis Bano, etc."

"I demand #JusticeForOurWrestlers!" he added.

The champion grapplers have held a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, over allegations of sexual harassment of some of the wrestlers. Two-time world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, along with Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and others, had first begun protesting as far back as January 18.