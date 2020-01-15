Take care of Indian minorities rather than refugees,Owaisi advises PM Modi

Targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre over the CAA, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take care of the country's minorities and Dalits rather than those of neighbouring countries. Speaking at a public meeting at Peddapalli near here, Owaisi claimed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was against the spirit of the Constitution authored by B R Ambedkar. "The people who voted for you (Modi) are Indians. People of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have not voted for you. But Modi cares about the minorities of Pakistan Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

He is not worried about the minorities and dalits of India," the Hyderabad MP said.

According to him, CAA is against not only Muslims but also dalits .

He said he was not against the minorities of the neghbouring countries but dividing people on the lines of religion is not acceptable.

"I am pained when they reportedly say that where they (non- muslim refugees ) would go if not India. Please call them here. But not on religious grounds.

If there are laws made on the basis of religion then they may come out with schemes on the basis of religion in the coming days," the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said.

He claimed that there was a probability that under the National Population Register (NPR), people will be harassed to produce identity documents such as Aadhar , passport, driving license or electoral card and date of birth of parents.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy recently said it was not compulsory to produce any document for the NPR.