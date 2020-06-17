TMC questions PM Modi's 'silence' on Ladakh clash

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the Ladakh face-off, and wondered whether it would be anti-national to seek answers from the Centre.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

"Incredible how BJP won 2019 by tom-toming 'surgical strikes' of which we never saw any actual proof & now that 20 real faces of our dead soldiers stare at us, the PM is silent," Moitra tweeted.

"Last time this happened in a span of one week? 1. 20 deaths along LAC during a "de-escalation" mission 2. Friendliest neighbour unilaterally amends political map w/o talks 3. Indian deaths on 3 borders -China, Pak, Nepal. Anti-national to ask why. Sedition to ask how," the party spokesperson said in another tweet.

Nepal has released a new political map of the country featuring disputed areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura which India has been maintaining as part of its territories.