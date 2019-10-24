TN bypolls: CM Palaniswami calls it 'victory for truth'

As his party appears set to wrest both the Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies from the opposition, AIADMK top leader and Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said it is a victory for truth.

Dubbing the October 21 bypolls to the two Assembly segments as historic, Palaniswami alleged the DMK hoodwinked the people by giving false promises and through a campaign of lies during the Lok Sabha elections and the bypolls to 22 Assembly segments in April.

The DMK and its allies had won 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. The main opposition party had also emerged victorious in 13 of the 22 Assembly segments and AIADMK could manage to win only nine.

"Since people have (now) realised the truth they have given a resounding win to the AIADMK this is a victory for truth," he told reporters at the party headquarters where partymen began celebrations after trends pointed to a clear advantage to the ruling outfit.

He pointed out that in the 2016 Assembly polls, Vikravandi was won by DMK and Nanguneri by its ally the Congress.

Thanking the people, the Chief Minister, who is the AIADMK co-coordinator credited the "victory," to his Cabinet colleagues including his deputy O Panneerselvam, party leaders, MPs, MLAs and allies including the PMK, DMDK and the BJP.