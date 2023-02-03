Uddhav was warned about rebellion: Ajit Pawar

Uddhav was warned about rebellion: Ajit Pawar

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had forged the Maha Vikas Aghadi in November 2019 and kept the BJP out of power

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 03 2023, 20:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 20:28 ist
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Seven months after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said that the Shiv Sena President was warned about a rebellion brewing up in the saffron party.

Pawar, the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, was the then Deputy Chief Minister, and he called the shots on many issues. 

Also Read | If Sena, NCP, Cong and VBA contest together, we will cross 200: Ambedkar 

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had forged the Maha Vikas Aghadi in November 2019 and kept the BJP out of power, only to be toppled two-and-a-half years later by senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is now the Chief Minister. 

“Two to three times, we got the information and informed him…Pawar saheb had told Uddhav ji about the rebellion brewing up,” Ajit Pawar said. 

According to him, Thackeray said that he had faith in his MLAs and it would be sorted out. “He never realised this would happen, they would not take this step,” he said. 

“In June, when he saw the hustle-bustle, during my meetings with Uddhav ji, I told him, but he said that he would call Shinde ji and things would be okay,” said Pawar.

Talking about the NCP, he said that the biggest mistake was not to take the Chief Minister’s chair after the 2004 polls. “Anyone could have been the Chief Minister…whether it was (late) R R Patil or Chhagan Bhujbal,” he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uddhav Thackeray
Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

 