West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s multipronged strategy to counter BJP in 2021 Assembly poll

Union Home Minister Amit Shah may have sounded the poll bugle in West Bengal at his virtual rally on Wednesday. But Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been one step ahead of BJP in this regard. Much before Shah’s decision to bring up the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as a poll issue for the 2021 Assembly elections in Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo had instructed her party leaders to go all out in responding to BJP’s actions and allegations.

TMC sources revealed that Banerjee has decided to take on the saffron party on two issues namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the Centre’s “step-motherly” attitude towards Bengal in relation to financial aid following cyclone Amphan.

Also read — Opposing CAA will turn you into political refugee, Amit Shah tells Mamata Banerjee

TMC Secretary General and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the BJP was resorting to “spreading false information” regarding the state government’s performance in dealing with the pandemic and the cyclone.

“We will leave no stones unturned to foil BJP’s smear campaign against the chief minister,” said Chatterjee.

Unlike BJP, which has gone to town with Shah’s virtual rally in Bengal, the feisty TMC supremo has been preparing her party for a social media battle with BJP albeit without the saffron party’s pomp and splendour. Adopting two-pronged strategy, Banerjee has instructed TMC’s social media cell to highlight the development work by her government and asked the media cell to counter “fake news” spread by the BJP.

Also read — BJP brings CAA back in political discourse

Learning from the bitter experience of BJP targeting alleged corrupt practices of TMC leaders such as taking “cut money” (bribe to access government schemes), Banerjee has warned her party workers that anyone resorting to irregularities while distributing relief material in cyclone-affected areas will be shown the door.

TMC has realised that taking on a resurgent BJP in the 2021 Assembly elections will test its organisation and hence, has decided to set up a state-wide youth network of 1.25 lakh members for not only boosting its grassroots level connection but also to function as a parallel organisation during elections.

Apart from seeking feedback from the people on the availability and quality of government services and the party workers will convey it to the local administration for appropriate action.