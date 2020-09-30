'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi corners Yogi Adityanath over Hathras gang rape case

In a scathing attack, Congress on Tuesday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the “inhuman handling” of the Hathras gang rape case and sought his resignation.

“What kind of a Chief Minister are you? Will you not be accountable? Are you not worried about the safety of women in the state?” AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, expressing shock that the Chief Minister had to wait for a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an inquiry into the gang rape.

Earlier, Priyanka and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for the “forceful cremation" of the Hathras gang rape victim in the small hours of Wednesday in the absence of her family members.

“A daughter of India is raped and killed, the facts are suppressed and the right to perform the last rites is taken away from the family. This is insulting and unjust,” Rahul said.

Youth Congress and Mahila Congress activists took out protest march to the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in the national capital demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister and also set his effigy on fire.

The family members of the gang rape victim alleged the Uttar Pradesh police had forcefully taken her mortal remains away from Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday night and cremated at 2:30 AM on Wednesday.

“I was on the phone with the Hathras victim’s father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair. He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night he was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites,” Priyanka said.

Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said Congress would launch a series of agitation against the UP Chief Minister and would not rest till he steps down.

“The government did not protect her when she was alive. The government did not provide her timely treatment when she was attacked. After her death, the government snatched away the rights of the family to perform the last rites and denied dignity to the dead,” Priyanka said.

Congress workers took out a candle march in the national capital on Tuesday night to demand justice for the gang rape victim and slam the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.