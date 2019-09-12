Why is BJP govt so confused on economy: Priyanka

Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that before the general elections it was stated that Ola and Uber increased employment and now they are being blamed for the slowdown in the automobile sector.

Why is the BJP government so confused on the issue of the economy, she asked in a tweet.

चुनाव के पहले बोला गया कि Ola-Uber ने रोजगार बढ़ाए हैं। अब बोला जा रहा है कि Ola-Uber की वजह से आटो सेक्टर में मंदी आ गई है। भाजपा सरकार अर्थव्यव्स्था के मामले में इतनी confused क्यों है?#BjpBadForBusiness https://t.co/MlxaC9Djoy — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 12, 2019

The Congress general secretary also tagged a media report on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks on Tuesday that the slowdown in the automobile sector was due to many factors such as the change in the mindset of millennials, who now prefer taxi aggregators like Ola and Uber instead of committing for monthly instalments to own a car.

"Before elections, it was said that Ola, Uber increased employment. Now it is being said auto sector slowdown is due to Ola, Uber," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress has been attacking Sitharaman for her remarks saying it reflected the "inefficiency, immaturity, and inexperience" of the BJP in governance.