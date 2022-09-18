Will lend my car if anybody wants to leave Cong: Nath

Will lend my car if anybody wants to leave Congress for BJP: Kamal Nath

Nath's comment came amid the exodus from Congress and four days after eight MLAs of the Grand Old Party from Goa switched allegiance to BJP

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Sep 18 2022, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 22:30 ist
Nath's close aide Arunoday Choubey, a former MLA from Madhya Pradesh, resigned from the Congress recently. Credit: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday said the party would not stop anyone from quitting and that he would lend his car if any member wants to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nath's comment came amid the exodus from Congress and four days after eight MLAs of the Grand Old Party from Goa switched allegiance to BJP. “What are you thinking? Congress will finish? You are saying some people want to join the BJP. Whoever wants to join the BJP can go. We don't want to stop anyone,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister told reporters when asked about the exodus from Congress.

Also Read — Parties that believe Opposition unity minus Congress possible live in fool's paradise: Jairam Ramesh

“If they (Congress leaders and officer-bearers) want to go …. see their future and their thoughts gel with BJP.....I would lend them my motor (car) to go and join BJP,” the Congress veteran said.

Nath said he didn't believe in placating anyone.

“People in Congress are working with dedication. There is no pressure on them from the party,” said the 75-year-old leader, a former MP and a longtime Gandhi family loyalist.

Nath's close aide Arunoday Choubey, a former MLA from Madhya Pradesh, resigned from the Congress recently. He alleged BJP leaders were mounting pressure on Choubey against whom several cases were registered.

"Our people are being falsely implicated. Pressure and politics of influence are being played out. With such politics, you cannot buy someone's heart, mind and soul," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
Kamal Nath
Congress
BJP
India Politics
India News

What's Brewing

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

A (biased) history of flavours

A (biased) history of flavours

Coffee couture

Coffee couture

Are uniforms really uniform?

Are uniforms really uniform?

Speaking the queer language

Speaking the queer language

 