Yogi, Mayawati and Priyanka tweet on Kota deaths

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday attacked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over what they termed her 'silence' on the deaths of more than one hundred children at a government hospital at Kota in Rajasthan in the past few days.

''The death of around one hundred children is painful and tragic....it is a matter of regret that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Vadra, despite being women themselves, do not feel the pain of the bereaved mothers,'' Adityanath said.

Mayawati also took potshots at Priyanka and said that the latter's activities in the state capital of Lucknow in the past few days would be taken as ''mere drama'' if she failed to meet the mothers, who had lost their children in Kota.

''It is sad that the Congress general secretary has been silent on the deaths at Kota,'' Mayawati said in a tweet.