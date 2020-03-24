Naxals kill road contractor in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Naxals on Tuesday killed a road contractor and set two vehicles and a machine on fire in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said.

The incident took place in the evening hours on the under construction Cherkakodi-Bhandarpal road in Awapalli police station limits, a senior police official said.

At least 12 ultras stormed the construction site and attacked petty contractor Shekhar, killing him on the spot, he said.

The deceased was assigned work by the main contractor for constructing the road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), the official added.

The naxals set two tractors and a JCB on fire, before fleeing the scene, he said.

Security forces rushed to the spot and further details are awaited, he added.

Naxals in the past have often tried to disrupt the road construction works by attacking security forces and road contractors, damaging the vehicles and machines in the state's Bastar district.