NEP paves way for foreign universities to set up campuses in India

The National Education Policy paves way for the world’s top 100 universities to set up campuses in India with a promise to put in place a legislative framework to put them on par with autonomous institutions in the country.

The mention of foreign universities in the NEP also marks a reversal of stand by the BJP, which had been opposed to their entry into India, contending that such varsities may lead to poaching of faculty from top domestic institutions and increase cost of education.

The National Education Policy (NEP), approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, also encourages high performing Indian universities to set up campuses abroad.

“...similarly, select universities (e.g., those from among the top 100 universities in the world) will be permitted to operate in India,” read the policy that was revised after 34 years.

“A legislative framework facilitating such entry will be put in place, and such universities will be given special dispensation regarding regulatory, governance, and content norms on par with other autonomous institutions of India,” the policy document said.

It also seeks to promote research collaboration and student exchanges between the Indian institutions and global institutions through special efforts.

“Further, credits acquired in foreign universities will also be permitted to be counted for the award of a degree,” the policy said.

The NEP also paves the way for a single overarching regulator for higher education, which will replace the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE).

The single regulator, called the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), will have “four independent verticals” to carry out the functions of regulation, funding, accreditation, and setting standards for learning outcomes.

“The professional councils, such as the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), Veterinary Council of India (VCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Council of Architecture (CoA), National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) etc., will act as Professional Standard Setting Bodies (PSSBs),” the policy document said.