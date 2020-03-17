Court stays Nirbhaya convict plea against death penalty

Nirbhaya: Court reserves order on convict's plea seeking quashing of death penalty

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 17 2020, 14:07pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 14:28pm ist
Representative image.

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, seeking quashing of his death penalty.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana will pronounce the order shortly.

The plea claimed that Mukesh Singh was arrested from Rajasthan and brought to Delhi on December 17, 2012, and he was not present in the city on December 16, when the crime took place.

The public prosecutor told the court that Mukesh Singh's plea is frivolous and a tactic to delay the scheduled hanging.

The plea also alleged that Mukesh Singh was tortured inside the Tihar jail.

On March 5, a trial court issued fresh warrants with March 20, 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of convicts Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31). 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nirbhaya case
Mukesh Kumar
Nirbhaya
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

 