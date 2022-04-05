Nitish expresses anguish over J&K attack

Nitish expresses anguish over J&K attack, orders help for injured Bihar labourers

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 05 2022, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 11:51 ist

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed anguish over the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which two migrant labourers from the state have sustained injuries.

In a social media post late on Monday night, Kumar said the injured persons belonged to West Champaran district. The Resident Commissioner of Bihar, in New Delhi, has been asked to get in touch with Jammu and Kashmir administration and ensure both got proper treatment.

The migrants were shot at by terrorists in the Pulwama district.

