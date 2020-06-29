No demands for Shramik special trains: Railways

Demand for Shramik Special, trains, meant to ferry migrant workers to their home states, came to end as there no request for the train for Tuesday.

"Only one train Bangalore to Muzzarpur / Barauni operated on Monday. There is no demand for a train in any zones," said an official from the railways.

Indian Railways, which started Shramik Special on May 1, so far operated 4596 trains and ferried around 68 lakh migrant workers, students, and stranded tourists to their home states.

Earlier Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav told reporters that though demand for Shramik Special trains came down drastically, the railways will operate the trains as long as the state want.

The railways operating these trains based on the request of state governments.

Since the railways already started 100 pair fixed timetabled special trains and 15 pair Special Rajdhani, several people using these trains for the commute.

Yadav also said those migrants, who have gone home, also started returning to cities as lockdown eases and economic activities started.

The railways also said there is no plan to operate Shramik Special trains for reverse migrants but several special trains coming to big cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad running full capacity as workers returning.