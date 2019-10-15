No need for Mayawati to indulge in drama: BJP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi
  • Oct 15 2019, 18:36pm ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2019, 19:16pm ist
Taking a swipe at Mayawati after the BSP supremo said she will convert to Buddhism at an appropriate time, the BJP on Tuesday said she does not need to indulge in any "show or drama" for doing so.

"She does not need to wait for any appropriate time to convert to Buddhism. Many people practice Buddhism. She does not need to indulge in any show or drama to do this. There are many good things in this religion. Ambedkar had also converted," BJP vice president Dushyant Kumar Gautam said.

At a public meeting in poll-bound Maharashtra, Mayawati had said she will convert to Buddhism at an appropriate time. The state has a sizeable section of Dalits who practice Buddhism.

Gautam also rubbished her claim about atrocities against Dalits in the BJP-led NDA rule and said the members of the community have been supporting the saffron party in large numbers as they see India following the path shown by B R Ambedkar under its government.

