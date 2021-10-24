10 additional judges of Punjab, Haryana HC elevated

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC elevated as permanent judges

The Department of Justice in the ministry issued a list of additional judges elevated as judges

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 24 2021, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 17:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Ten additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court were on Sunday elevated as permanent judges, the law ministry said.

The Department of Justice in the ministry issued a list of additional judges elevated as judges. Those elevated include three women additional judges.

Usually, additional judges are appointed for a period of two years before being made judges.

According to October 1, 2021 figures available on the law ministry website, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has a sanctioned strength of 85 judges, but is functioning with 45 judges.

The 10 additional judges whose names have been notified are Justices Suvir Sehgal, Alka Sarin, Jasgurpreet Singh Puri, Ashok Kumar Verma, Sant Parkash, Meenakshi I Mehta, Karamjit Singh, Vivek Puri, Archana Puri and Rajesh Bhardwaj.

The Supreme Court collegium, in its meeting held on October 7, had approved the proposal for the appointment of the additional judges.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab
Haryana
High Court
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

 