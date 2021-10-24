10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC elevated as permanent judges

Ten additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court were on Sunday elevated as permanent judges, the law ministry said.

The Department of Justice in the ministry issued a list of additional judges elevated as judges. Those elevated include three women additional judges.

Usually, additional judges are appointed for a period of two years before being made judges.

According to October 1, 2021 figures available on the law ministry website, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has a sanctioned strength of 85 judges, but is functioning with 45 judges.

The 10 additional judges whose names have been notified are Justices Suvir Sehgal, Alka Sarin, Jasgurpreet Singh Puri, Ashok Kumar Verma, Sant Parkash, Meenakshi I Mehta, Karamjit Singh, Vivek Puri, Archana Puri and Rajesh Bhardwaj.

The Supreme Court collegium, in its meeting held on October 7, had approved the proposal for the appointment of the additional judges.

Check out DH's latest videos