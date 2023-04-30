'1,200 metric tonnes of garbage removed from Yamuna'

'1,200 metric tonnes of garbage removed from Yamuna,' says V K Saxena

He said the second phase of the operation, which will focus on the cleaning of the Yamuna banks and desilting of midstream muck, is set to commence on Monday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2023, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 23:41 ist
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Sunday said 1,200 metric tonnes of garbage was removed from the Yamuna during the first phase of the river cleaning operation under the NGT-appointed high-level committee's supervision, leading to a significant improvement in key parameters.

He said the second phase of the operation, which will focus on the cleaning of the Yamuna banks and desilting of midstream muck, is set to commence on Monday. 

"Inspected 11-km Signature Bridge-ITO Barrage stretch of Yamuna on completion of the first phase of high-level committee-monitored Yamuna cleaning operations.

Also Read | Waste collection vehicles in parts of Delhi to be fitted with GPS devices as part of pilot project

"Happy to share, significant improvement in key parameters in Yamuna with the removal of 1200 metric tonnes of garbage from the river since work started on February 12," Saxena tweeted.

He said the success of the cleaning operation is evident from the fact that 30 motorboats could simultaneously cruise through the river for 11 km between Wazirabad and ITO. 

The cleaning of the Najafgarh Drain has also yielded significant results in terms of the Biochemical Oxygen Demand level coming down significantly on a year-on-year basis, the Delhi L-G said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

V K Saxena
Delhi
India News
Garbage
Yamuna

Related videos

What's Brewing

Messi steals show at Kerala's Thrissur Pooram

Messi steals show at Kerala's Thrissur Pooram

100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows

100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state

Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?

DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?

 